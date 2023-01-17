Ever since Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka’s departures following the 2019-20 season, the Toronto Raptors have been hunting for a new frontcourt partner for Pascal Siakam. However, that search still continues on to this day. In fact, the Raptors have just decided to throw Siakam out as their starting five. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Raptors have registered interest in swinging a trade for either Myles Turner or Deandre Ayton, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports.

The Raptors, however, haven’t just looked at Myles Turner and Deandre Ayton as the solution to what has been their three-year problem. Per Fischer, the Raptors also weighed a potential trade for Kristaps Porzingis during last year’s trade deadline, with the Dallas Mavericks opting to trade the 7’3 Latvian to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans instead.

In addition, the Raptors also expressed some interest in Rudy Gobert, although Fischer said that there a “serious approach” from Toronto never came.

The most likely target for the Raptors remains San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, who will be a free agent at the conclusion of the season. The Spurs are unequivocally one of the worst teams in the association, so it makes sense for them to trade away an asset that could definitely be of help to a team with playoff aspirations. However, it remains unclear just how willing the Raptors are to meet the Spurs’ asking price.

Deandre Ayton’s relationship with the Phoenix Suns has been rocky, to say the least, so perhaps the Suns could make him available in a trade sooner than later with the fate of Phoenix’s season hanging in the balance. Locked into a long-term deal, the Raptors could find the long-term solution to their center problem with such a deal, although this remains a far-fetched idea given the Suns’ aspirations as contenders.

On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers, despite shopping Myles Turner for the past few years, aren’t quite sure of what to do with their longtime center. They have tried signing him to a contract extension, but Turner has reportedly rebuffed all overtures.

Still, with the Raptors’ current 20-24 record, there may be no better time for them to rescue their season than the present. And what better way to do so than by swinging a blockbuster trade that solves one of their most glaring issues?