By Paolo Songco · 1 min read

The odds of Myles Turner parting ways with the Indiana Pacers before the February trade deadline have just increased significantly. This is after reports emerged about the 6-foot-11 center turning down a contract extension offer from his current team. Turner has already been linked to several teams across the league, and this latest development should only further fuel his exit rumors.

NBA insider Marc Stein reports that Turner, who is currently in the final year of his current deal with the Pacers, has opted not to put pen to paper on an extension:

“Myles Turner, to this point, has rebuffed Indiana’s contract extension offers, league sources say,” wrote Stein.

Unless the Pacers are able to secure a new deal with Turner soon, he’s going to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Indiana’s front office is well aware of the fact that the 26-year-old could walk away from the team this coming offseason, which is why it’s going to be more likely that they decide to trade him before the deadline if a new deal is not negotiated.

It seems that it’s Turner who’s now holding all the cards here. It’s still very much possible that he ends up staying with the Pacers, and this decision not to accept the team’s current offer could be a power play aimed at possibly securing a more lucrative deal with Indiana.

Myles Turner has been rumored to have garnered the interest of a handful of teams in the NBA, with perhaps none more significant than the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James and Co. could sure use some help on the frontcourt, and you can be sure that they have been monitoring Turner’s contract situation closely.