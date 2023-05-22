Brooklyn Nets beat reporter for ClutchPoints. Graduate of Lehigh University and the Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University. Lehigh Football and Syracuse Football alum. Keeping you up to date on everything Nets. Follow on Twitter below.

The Brooklyn Nets hold two first-round picks in this year’s NBA Draft, their own at 21st overall and the Phoenix Suns’ at 22nd. This is not unfamiliar territory for general manager Sean Marks, who held multiple first-round picks outside the lottery entering the 2017 and 2019 drafts.

Marks traded one of his picks ahead of each of those drafts. In 2017, he dealt Brook Lopez and the 27th pick to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov. In 2019, he traded the 17th pick to dump Allen Crabbe’s salary to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Taurean Prince. The move played a huge role in clearing the cap space necessary to sign Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving that summer.

The Nets GM could be taking a similar approach this year, according to the New York Post.

“Many throughout the league who spoke with The Post believe the Nets are likely to move one of those picks in a trade to find either a proven scorer or rebounder,” Brian Lewis reported.

It should not be a surprise that Brooklyn will explore moving one of the picks for additional scoring or rebounding, their two biggest deficiencies in a first-round sweep against Philadelphia. The Nets ranked 28th in defensive rebounding this season, an area that killed them in the playoffs. The 76ers won the second-chance points battle 80-22 for the series while comfortably controlling the tempo of each game.

Brooklyn’s late-game offense was just as much of a struggle without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets ranked 15th out of 16 playoff teams with a 90.0 fourth-quarter offensive rating. For reference, the league’s worst fourth-quarter offensive rating during the regular season was 106.1 (San Antonio). Outside of a phenomenal Game 1, Mikal Bridges struggled to produce late in games as a No. 1 option while carrying a heavy defensive load. Spencer Dinwiddie was a major disappointment as Brooklyn’s lead ball handler, shooting 4-of-12 from the field with two assists and four turnovers in fourth quarters.

The Post reported at the trade deadline that the Nets were offered two first-round picks for Dorian Finney-Smith, a player who should still garner significant trade interest this summer. Royce O’Neale is also expected to have trade value following his career-best season from beyond the arc. With Bridges and Johnson already on the wing, Marks could look to package Finney-Smith or O’Neale with one of his picks for an upgrade.

Brooklyn could also gauge interest in Cam Thomas, who struggled to crack the rotation last season despite becoming the youngest player in NBA history to score 40-plus points in three consecutive games. A package of Thomas and a first-round pick could pique the interest of a young team looking to cash in on a proven player.

There has been plenty of debate regarding the Nets’ direction after the implosion of their big three. Trading a first-round pick for an upgrade would signal a win-now approach with more potential moves on the horizon as Marks looks to rebuild Brooklyn’s roster.