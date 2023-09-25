Indiana Pacers' shooting guard Buddy Hield has been the subject of recent trade rumors. Hield is entering the final year of his four-year contract which he signed with the Sacramento Kings prior to the huge Domantas Sabonis trade.

Regrettably, talks between Buddy Hield and the Pacers on a contract extension have recently hit a snag. Consequently, both sides are open to the possibility of a trade. Hield's precarious contract situation has sparked debate among many NBA fans on social media.

However, it seems trading Hield won't come easy for the Pacers. His impending free agency could become a potential hindrance, per Substack NBA Insider Marc Stein.

“The handful of execs I spoke to post-show were unanimous in their view that Hield's looming free agency, with only this coming season left on his current contract at $19.3 million, will complicate Indiana's efforts to generate offers that feature more than multiple second-round picks attached to the contract(s) needed to match Hield's salary,” Stein said.

Not only that, but Hield doesn't have a stellar reputation on defense. Plus, he has yet to taste NBA playoff basketball after playing for sub-par teams with the Kings and Pacers.

On the other hand, Buddy Hield has several upsides that make him an attractive trade option. He is a durable and reliable volume shooter who has sat out just five games in seven years. Buddy Hield is also a veteran who doesn't stir controversy off the basketball court.

All NBA players have pros and cons. Buddy Hield is no exception. With just one month left before the 2023-24 NBA season kicks off, the big question looms: where will Hield end up next?