Metta Sandiford-Artest recently shared his thoughts on the Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA Finals, and made a bold prediction for the 2024 season. Sandiford-Artest, formerly known as Metta World Peace and Ron Artest, enjoyed a strong career than spanned from 1999-2017. I was able to catch up with him at a PGA 2K23 and Malbon Golf event in Los Angeles, CA, where Sandiford-Artest talked about the 2023 Finals.

Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly Metta World Peace and Ron Artest) told me his thoughts about the Heat-Nuggets NBA Finals and made his 2024 Finals prediction!#NBA #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/4PtOZwQlYv — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) June 14, 2023

“The Finals wasn't a one vs. one seed, you got a one vs. eight seed… the path to get to the Finals was not boring,” Sandiford-Artest responded after I asked him his thoughts about people calling the 2023 NBA Finals boring. “I could see why maybe they would say it (2023 NBA Finals) was a little boring, 4-1, Miami tried their hardest. But Miami got there. They developed good culture, I thought it was super entertaining, I was happy with it. But, at some point, who's going to win? Probably the one seed right?”

The Heat and Nuggets Finals was a physical battle with defense dominating almost every game. However, Nikola Jokic led Denver to a victory over the Heat in just five games. Denver was the team to beat all season long and it showed in the championship.

I then asked Metta Sandiford-Artest who his pick to win the 2024 NBA Finals is, and he responded with a bold answer to say the least.

“Either Pacers or the Knicks coming out the East. And then coming out the West… I'll probably go Kings, Lakers… Houston, I got my favorites,” he said. “I love the Bulls out the East. I think honestly I'm really hoping for when the Pacers get to the Finals. For the Knicks it's different, I'm from New York. Pacers, we just have to win a title.”

The Pacers winning the 2024 championship would be incredible. Although they certainly aren't favored, perhaps we will look back at his prediction in June of 2024 and be amazed.