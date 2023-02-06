The Brooklyn Nets are not done making moves, with recent reports indicating that they are interested in both Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam in an attempt to expand their Kyrie Irving trade to three teams.

On Sunday the Nets agreed to send Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and multiple picks. However, as of Monday, the deal has yet to be finalized with Brooklyn looking to get the Toronto Raptors involved for a three-team trade the could potentially land them VanVleet or Siakam.

Unfortunately for Brooklyn, while FVV is attainable, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Siakam. According to reports, it’s unlikely that the Raptors move Siakam, especially with the team more interested in dealing away forward OG Anunoby, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

“There remains hefty skepticism among league personnel that the Raptors will actually move All-Star forward Pascal Siakam this week despite interest from the Nets and other teams, sources said,” Stein wrote on Substack. “Talented forward O.G. Anunoby has been the name that rival executives have monitored the most outside of VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr., and between Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale, the Nets have clearly targeted two-way wings as reinforcements around Durant dating back to last summer.”

NBA insider Marc Stein corroborated the report, noting that the Raptors have shown signs of reluctance in moving Pascal Siakam.

The Nets could really use an upgrade at the wings, so it’s no wonder why they would want Siakam. Nonetheless, by the looks of it, they would have to be satisfied if they can pull off a deal for Van Vleet with the Raptors.