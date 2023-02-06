As of writing, the Kyrie Irving blockbuster trade between the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks has not yet been finalized just yet. According to reports, the Nets are holding out as they look to expand the deal into a three-team trade. The third side that is reportedly in their sights is the Toronto Raptors, and Brooklyn looks to swoop in on All-Star combo guard Fred VanVleet.

According to renowned NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski, “many conversations in the league are going through” the Raptors right now. This includes the Nets who are supposedly interested in bringing VanVleet to Brooklyn, per league insider Marc Stein. The Nets could be willing to flip the trade assets they acquired from the Mavs, which means that Spencer Dinwiddie or Dorian Finney-Smith could be on their way to Toronto if the Nets are able to somehow convince them to part ways with FVV.

Stein also adds that apart from VanVleet, Brooklyn could also have significant interest in prying Pascal Siakam away from the Raptors. Toronto has reportedly “reflected a reluctance” in making Siakam available, though, which seems to point to the fact that the Nets’ chances of landing Pascal are low. VanVleet, on the other hand, could be on the table for them.

It is worth noting that Fred VanVleet currently has a player option on his current deal for next season. This means that unless he signs an extension — be it with the Raptors or with another squad — he could enter free agency this summer.