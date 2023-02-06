They did it. They really did it. The Dallas Mavericks successfully pulled off a coup on Kyrie Irving after agreeing to a blockbuster trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets. The Mavs gave up quite a haul for the enigmatic star (Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and multiple future draft picks), and there are a few folks out there who are asking if Kyrie is actually worth the price. These doubters will be even more shocked once they learn about Dallas’ supposed stance on Irving’s long-term future.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs have NOT guaranteed a new contract for Kyrie. His current deal expires at the end of this season, which means that unless he puts pen to paper on a new contract, he’s going to be an unrestricted free agent in the summer. It also follows that if this is the case, then Irving could end up as a “rental” for the Mavs for the remainder of this season.

Does this make sense for the Mavs? After all, they gave up a lot to bring Kyrie to Dallas. They’re obviously going all-in this season and they seem to be confident that Irving is the missing piece alongside Luka Doncic. If their thinking is indeed this short-sighted then it seems like they have taken on a championship-or-bust attitude this season.

It is also worth noting, however, that as pointed out by Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Los Angeles Lakers could still be in play here. LA could free up up to $25 million in cap space this summer, which could give them enough maneuverability to sign Kyrie as a free agent. The plot thickens.