There has been a lot of trade buzz regarding the New Orleans Pelicans so far this offseason, specifically regarding the No. 2 and No. 3 picks that the Charlotte Hornets and the Portland Trail Blazers hold. People have floated the idea of a Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson trade, but that does not appear likely, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

“New Orleans staffers always speak philosophically about no player being ‘untouchable,' but the Pelicans have shown little interest in parting with Ingram at this juncture, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Fischer said.

The Pelicans believe that they can contend with their roster at full health though, and it would take a lot for them to give up either Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson.

“New Orleans, though, still fondly remembers standing first in the Western Conference when this roster was fully available last season,” Fischer said. “It sounds like the No. 2 or No. 3 pick in this draft would merely be the starting point to meet New Orleans' valuation of Williamson, all his possible downside entering a five-year, $194 million contract be damned.”

It appears the Pelicans believe they can contend. They are hopeful that Williamson can get on the court and contribute.

It will be interesting to see if the Hornets or Trail Blazers can offer a package that is attractive enough for the Pelicans. Especially the Trail Blazers, because they are rumors to want to try to contend with Damian Lillard.

As of now, it does not seem likely that the Pelicans will trade one of Ingram or Williamson.