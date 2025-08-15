Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury sent an encouraging message about Commanders running back Brian Robinson amid practice. Kingsbury's eye-opening assessment on Robinson has fans excited for the kind of 2025 NFL season he could have. After reaching the NFC Championship Game last season, Washington will look to make another deep playoff run.

Kingsbury talked about Robinson's work ethic in practice and how the Commanders running back shined against the New England Patriots, per NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay.

“He's a guy that when you put the pads on and you really practice full speed, is when he really shows up,” Kingsbury said. “I thought he had his best practice against New England when we did the competition versus them before the game.”

Kingsbury says Brian Robinson is dialed-in, he said, per Sports Illustrated.

“He's been really focused. The biggest thing that came out of last year I think was that any of the guys that we asked to go in and play, played at a really high level. B-Rob's a guy who has played an incredibly high level.

“I thought early in the year when he was really healthy, he was what we expect him to be, and the focus this offseason has been great. He knows what this year means to him and can mean to us when he plays at that level,” Kingsbury concluded.

Robinson will look to improve off last season.

Kliff Kingsbury on Commanders' first-round pick

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is impressed with first-round pick offensive tackle Josh Conerly. The team's offensive coordinator talked about how talented he is amid training camp, which is the kind of news fans love to hear for a team that's going to need its younger player to step up.

Kingsbury described Conerly as a hard worker, per ESPN's John Keim.

“Kingsbury calls Josh Conerly ‘super talented.' Also says ‘still has some fundamental stuff he has to get used to playing on the right side. Studies hard, works hard. He's right where we expected him to be,'” Keim reported.

Conerly was drafted 29th overall in this year's draft. The Oregon product is known for his pass-blocking skills as he anchored the Ducks offensive line. The Commanders will look to bounce back from their 44-18 preseason loss to the Patriots when they host the Bengals next Monday.

Kingsbury will look to see improvements in Conerly's performance against the Bengals, which will be televised on ESPN.