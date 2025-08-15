On the latest episode of the Club 520 Podcast, former NBA guard Jeff Teague weighed in on Austin Rivers’ recent comments about LeBron James’ scoring ability — and in the process, threw pointed shade toward Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant.

Rivers had left James off his personal list of the greatest scorers in NBA history, citing Durant, Carmelo Anthony, James Harden, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson as the most skilled offensive players he had seen. Teague agreed with parts of Rivers’ assessment but pivoted to highlight what he sees as James’ rare, game-changing impact.

“He’s 100% accurate, though. We didn’t care how many shots Iverson took, or Kobe, or whoever it was. If they shot 40 shots but had 45 points. It was the moments,” Teague said.

“If they got hot in the fourth and they won the game, that’s what we remembered. We didn’t care that they missed their first 15 shots. It was what they did in the clutch and that’s what made them special to us.”

Teague then addressed Durant’s standing in the conversation.

“As far as the NBA and scoring – I think Kevin Durant is one of the most skilled players and skilled scorers, but that don’t make him the best scorer. I think if I can get the basket just as efficient as you, but however I do it, I’m the best scorer then LeBron scores just as many points as anybody.”

Jeff Teague praises LeBron James while critiquing Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan

James, 40, is entering his 23rd NBA season and currently ranks as the league’s all-time leading scorer with 42,184 points. In his 22nd season and seventh with the Los Angeles Lakers, he averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and one steal per game while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from three across 70 appearances. Over his career, the four-time NBA champion and four-time MVP has averaged 27 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 34.9% from deep in 1,562 games.

Durant, 36, finished his 17th NBA season averaging 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from three across 62 games. Earlier this offseason, the two-time NBA champion and 2014 MVP was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets. He ranks eighth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 30,571 points.

Jordan, 62, played 15 NBA seasons — 13 with the Chicago Bulls and two with the Washington Wizards — averaging 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 32.7% from three. The six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP ranks fifth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 32,292 points.

Teague further described James as someone whose enjoyment for the game came from more than just putting the ball in the basket.

“He enjoyed throwing fancy passes more than he did scoring. When he was in high school, when he threw a fancy pass, he would get hype. I think he got more of a kick out of that than scoring the basketball.”

Teague says LeBron’s ability to elevate teams sets him apart from Durant, Jordan

While Teague did not point to a specific season, James’ career provides multiple examples of carrying rosters beyond expectations. Most notably, he led the 2018 Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals despite a midseason roster overhaul and limited depth. In 2007, at just 22 years old, James also guided an underdog Cavaliers squad past the top-seeded Detroit Pistons to reach the Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Teague contrasted James’ ability to elevate teams with Durant’s, questioning whether the Rockets star could replicate that kind of run with a less-talented roster.

“I think that’s what makes him so great is that he can elevate teams. You know how I feel about Kevin Durant, I think he’s one of the best players ever, but I don’t think he has the ability to take a questionable team and elevate them dudes to a certain level.”

He also compared James’ impact to other stars in NBA history — and in doing so, critiqued Jordan’s approach.

“You’ve gotta be generational. That’s what made Chris Paul special; that’s what made LeBron very special. It’s a rare few people that can just do that. Even Mike couldn’t do that. I’ll win the game by myself but he really didn’t make people better. He challenged some other people to get better — he challenged Scottie like, ‘You gotta be stronger, you gotta be this.’ He led by example.”

In Teague’s view, LeBron James’ greatness is defined less by scoring skill and more by his ability to raise the level of everyone around him — a quality he believes even some of basketball’s most celebrated legends never possessed to the same degree.