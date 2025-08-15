Jets fans finally have hope for the future now that Aaron Glenn is running the show. New York hired Glenn earlier this offseason with the hopes of replicating Detroit's recent success. One NFL insider recently discussed the possibility of New York trading away one of their stars on offense.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer answered a few listener questions during his latest podcast episode. One question focused on the possibility of the Jets trading Breece Hall.

Breer gave a nuanced answer to the question.

“I think the Jets do have some interest in resigning him. And I think they would at least explore that if they haven’t already,” Breer said on his podcast The Breer Report on Friday. “And looking at what it might take to get Breece Hall signed long term. They’ve shown a willingness already, the new regime has, in Aaron Glenn. And GM Darren Mougey to take care of guys they’ve inherited. They’ve paid Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner at the top of those respective markets.”

Breer made it clear that he does not think the Jets are actively shopping Hall. Instead, he suggested that other teams might come sniffing around about a trade.

“I think that they explore that, but you know the fact that’s not done. Certainly if you’re another team that’s something you might sniff around. You also might sniff around the idea given that that they have some depth at the position. I think Braelon Allen, the big back that they drafted out of Wisconsin a year ago has a chance to be a really good player. That could make the Jets feel like they’ve got a little flexibility if somebody makes them an offer they can’t refuse.”

Would the Jets actually trade Breece Hall during the 2025 NFL season?

If the Jets do trade Hall, it sounds like he won't be very surprised by the move.

Hall admitted back in July that he feels the 2025 season is his last chance to prove himself to the Jets.

“We’ve got a new head coach, new G.M., and obviously I wasn’t drafted by them,” Hall said, according to Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press. “I’m not their guy. So for me, I’ve got to prove it every day. I think for me, I’ve got a chip on my shoulder. I feel like right now, OK, it’s my last chance.”

As Breer mentioned, the Jets do have some nice depth at running back. That could make trading away the star running back more palatable.

Second-year backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis are at the top of the pecking order behind Hall.

It would certainly be surprising to see the Jets trade away one of their best offensive players during the first year of their rebuild. But if it does happen, it would likely be at the trade deadline.