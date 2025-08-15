The Houston Astros are 6-4 in their last 10 games despite a banged-up bullpen. Bryan Abreu and Bennett Sousa have done well for Astros manager Joe Espada in bigger roles. However, Josh Hader's injury has had a huge impact on Houston's normal dominance. After his latest update, Espada might have to ride with Abreu as his closer for a bit longer.

Hader went on the injured list with a left shoulder injury after an outing against the New York Yankees. He has not pitched since August 8 and won't be back on the mound for a while. According to The Athletic's Chandler Rome, the All-Star reliever faces a long recovery process.

“Josh Hader has ‘left shoulder capsule sprain,' according to the Astros,” Rome said. “The team says he will not throw for ‘approximately three weeks' and, after that, the next steps will be determined.”

While the report is not good for the remainder of Houston's regular season, there is a silver lining. Hader's season is not over, making him a potentially crucial addition to Espada's playoff bullpen. Unfortunately, a postseason berth is not guaranteed in the American League West. The Seattle Mariners are right on the Astros' heels for the top spot in the division.

Abreu is capable of stepping in as a closer. However, his promotion puts more strain on Sousa and the rest of Espada's setup pitchers. Despite the tough situation, the veteran manager has a proven track record when it comes to dealing with injuries. Perhaps the easiest solution is leaning even more into the other side of his roster.

The Astros made a big offensive upgrade when they brought in Carlos Correa. The former All-Star infielder has done well since returning to the team he began his career with. With him in the mix, Houston's offense has taken a big step forward. If Yordan Alvarez returns to Espada's lineup at full strength, the Astros are formidable.

For now, though, Hader is the latest addition to a long list of injuries Houston has had to manage. His absence puts another obstacle between the team and the playoffs.