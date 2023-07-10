Will the New Orleans Pelicans trade Zion Williamson? The answer to that question remains uncertain, however, Shams Charania recently dropped an update on the situation, per Pat McAfee on Twitter.

“I wouldn't count on Zion Williamson getting traded,” Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I think the potential of him getting traded… a lot of that rested on the Pelicans trying to get in the top two, top three (of the NBA Draft).”

The Pelicans reportedly would have been more likely to trade Zion Williamson for a top draft pick. Since New Orleans was unable to land the No. 2 or No. 3 pick though, Charania doesn't believe Williamson will be traded.

Zion Williamson's future

Zion Williamson is an extremely talented player. Unfortunately, almost every recent storyline about him hasn't been basketball-related. He's been caught up in off-court drama and has continued to deal with injury concerns.

New Orleans still believes in his ability. In fact, the majority of the NBA world likely remains confident in Williamson as an NBA superstar. If he can keep his focus on basketball and limit his injury issues, Williamson will emerge as one of the best players in the NBA. As a result, the Pelicans probably don't want to trade him just yet.

That said, his future will be in question based on how the Pelicans' 2023-24 season goes. New Orleans will need to make a difficult decision if they can't develop consistency as a team during the upcoming campaign.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans as they are made available.