For the past few weeks it seems, the NBA social media world was flooded with rumors and chatter regarding the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson. It seemed like no matter where you looked, the Pelicans were apparently ready to move on from Zion Williamson in a trade. Since joining the Pelicans, Williamson has struggled to remain healthy as he's dealt with various injury issues and this offseason he found himself embroiled in off the court drama. But despite all of that, it essentially was just smoke and mirrors with no real truth to it. As part of ESPN's NBA Draft coverage, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the Pelicans never made Zion Williamson available in trade talks.

The Pelicans made Williamson the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Since then, he's only played 114 games over four seasons. He missed the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury. This season he only suited up in 29 games and did not play at all after Jan. 2. Despite his shortened season, Williamson was named to his second All-Star selection.

This past season, Williamson averaged 26.0 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 60.8 percent shooting from the field, 36.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The key for Williamson is staying healthy. When he was healthy and playing during the first quarter of the season, the Pelicans were at one point the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. It's never been about talent with him, it's always been about him being able to stay on the court.