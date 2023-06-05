The Toronto Raptors are the final team with a head coaching vacancy to fill this offseason, and as of right now, it doesn't seem like we are particularly close to finding out who their new coach will be. After firing Nick Nurse, there appear to still be a handful of candidates who are in the running to be Toronto's newest head coach.

Jordi Fernandez, Darko Rajakovic, and Sergio Scariolo are viewed as the top three candidates by many, but Kenny Atkinson also still appears to be in the running for the role after recently being interviewed for the position. Scariolo appears to be the leading candidate currently, but nobody can really get a clear enough view of the situation to really know whether or not that's the truth.

“League sources say that Scariolo was scheduled to visit Toronto as early as Monday for his second summit with Raptors officials…The level of interest Toronto has shown to date in Scariolo has led some to conclude that he is the favorite, but it remains a struggle to find much consensus…Like we said: Toronto appears to be enjoying how off balance it has the rest of the league.” – Marc Stein

While Scariolo seems to be leading the pack right now, nobody really knows if that's actually the opinion of the Raptors, who have enjoyed keeping the rest of the NBA in the dark as of late. Either way, interviews will continue to take place for Toronto over the next few days, and it will certainly be worth continuing to watch how this situation unfolds.