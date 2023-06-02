With the Phoenix Suns announcing that they would be hiring Frank Vogel as their head coach on Friday, the Toronto Raptors are now the only team with a head coaching vacancy.

However, according to TSN Sports reporter Josh Lewenberg, the Raptors plan to hold their final round of interviews throughout the weekend. Seemingly scouring the entire globe as they look for the best head coaching candidate, Toronto is expected to have Spanish national team head coach Sergio Scariolo and Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jodi Fernandez on their list of finalists.

Former Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash, who has a Hall of Fame career in the NBA, is another name to watch. Nash, raised in British Columbia, is currently the odds-on favorite to be the Raptors next head coach.

That said, no matter who the organization ends up picking, it appears that they're not only looking for new blood in the building but somewhat who can fit into the culture of Canada itself. Specifically, Toronto of course; widely regarded as one of the most eclectic places in the world thanks to the patchwork of cultures that color the city.

Not just because of the aforementioned candidates but those like Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Darko Rajakovic and FC Barcelona head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius as well. Though neither are confirmed to have made it to the final round of interviews, both are popular coaches worldwide and have experience in the NBA as either a coach or a player.

The Raptors could always make a surprise hire like Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, ESPN analyst JJ Redick, or Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse as well.