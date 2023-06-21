Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet opted out of his player option and hit NBA free agency with rumors that he will be leaving. However, a ‘big money offer' from the Raptors has put his return back into the realm of possibility, reports Hardwood Paroxysm.

“Have an update on this that I wasn't expecting, Toronto still very much on the table for FVV [Fred VanVleet] with what I hear is a big money offer.”

With Gary Trent Jr opting into his Raptors player option on Tuesday, it sounds like the Raptors are trying to retain their core. If the rumors are true, then maybe Fred VanVleet solely entered NBA free agency in order to get the most money possible out of the Raptors.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Raptors run it back and give Fred VanVleet the contract he wants. They have been said to love their main core of FVV, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Jakob Poeltl, so a return of VanVleet would certainly indicate the Raptors intentions to try and make another run at it.

Although a big offer could be out there for VanVleet, that is no guarantee that he decides to return to the Raptors. VanVleet is set to attract some major offers from other teams around the NBA for his services; he would be prudent to wait it out and see which offer and team feels like the best fit.

For now, the Raptors and the rest of the teams around the NBA vying for the point guard will wait and see what Fred VanVleet ultimately decides to do in NBA free agency.