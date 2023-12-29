Here's why the Raptors may have to finalize an extension with Pascal Siakam soon if they were to maximize his value -- both as a player and as a trade asset.

Time is ticking for the Toronto Raptors, and they continue to be in limbo. Ever since crashing to the NBA's dreaded middle-ground last season, the future of Pascal Siakam with the franchise has been speculated upon. After all, the Raptors have a 12-18 record at the moment, and it appears as though they're going nowhere fast.

Now, the Raptors are still looking to secure Siakam's future by signing him to a long-term extension; this, at the very least, allows the team to protect Siakam's value as a trade asset. However, according to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, the two teams are looking at December 30 as sort of a soft deadline to come to terms to an extension agreement, as it gives both parties some much-needed flexibility.

For starters, if the Raptors extend Pascal Siakam past the December 30 deadline, they will have to wait six months from the date of the extension signing before they can trade him. If Siakam signs by, let's say, January 7, the Raptors will have to wait until July 7 to deal him away, which won't be ideal timing as that date will be coming after the NBA Draft and the start of free agency.

The Raptors could also attract more trade suitors for Siakam should they finalize a deal by the 30th. Siakam, who is eligible to sign a four-year, $192 million extension, would then be a more attractive addition to a contending team since they'll be having him under contract for the foreseeable future.

If the Raptors fail to extend Pascal Siakam, they run the risk of getting a meager trade return. As Michael Grange pointed out, it's unlikely for a contender to part with their best assets for someone who can bolt in free agency in a few months' time.

However, it's hard to envision the Raptors pulling off the best-case scenario in Siakam trade talks. The 29-year old forward is angling for the best possible contract extension, while Toronto is offering a three-year deal. Moreover, Grange noted that “the sense is that there is no momentum for any kind of decision regarding Siakam over the coming days”, making any move involving Siakam (trade or extension) unlikely.