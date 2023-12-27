The Pistons could be making a move soon.

The Detroit Pistons lost their 27th straight game on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, 118-112. Their record for the year is 2-28, and Monty Williams' first season with this young roster is definitely not going as expected.

As a result, there are plenty of trade rumors circulating across the NBA, and the Pistons are engaged in some of them as they attend to change the roster. They are even linked to players such as Toronto Raptors stars Pascal Siakam, OG, Anunoby, and others such as Tobias Harris and Miles Bridges, as Shams Charania reported on FanDuel TV. But, Shams mentions that they could wait until free agency when they have loads of cash to spend.

“They are going to evaluate everything…The Pistons do want a 4-man in free agency. I’m told some names to keep an eye on, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Tobias Harris and Miles Bridges”

It has been brutal for the Pistons, but Cade Cunningham has been the lone bright spot. Against the Nets, he had 41 points, and a few games prior to that he put up 43 against the Atlanta Hawks.

But, something needs to change in Detroit, and quickly, and perhaps they explore the trade market for one of these guys if they are made available, although waiting for the summer could make more sense.

The Pistons' last victory came on October 28 against the Chicago Bulls, and they have just two games left in the 2023 calendar year: Against the Boston Celtics on the road and the Raptors at home.

It remains to be seen when the Pistons losing streak will come to an end, but they are already looking at changing the roster.