Although Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam has found himself at the forefront of NBA trade rumors coming out of Canada, he “has never requested to be traded,” per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

While that doesn't necessarily mean that Siakam doesn't want to be traded or that reports he and former Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet growing frustrated with the younger players last season are unfounded, it does point to the possibility that he remains with Toronto long-term. To that point, Siakam is entering the final season of a four-year, $136.9 million contract he signed with the Raptors in 2020, and is eligible to sign a maximum four-year contract extension worth at least $192 million (30 percent of the NBA salary cap).

However, just as Raptors president Masai Ujiri is in no rush to trade the 29-year-old, he isn't exactly running to the bank to cash Siakam out either.

“Thus far, there have been no substantive conversations surrounding an extension,” Charania reports.

Toronto appears to be in a wait-and-see scenario, a byproduct of having multiple talented players whose fit together was less than optimal last season. Although no franchise is keen on giving out their dirty laundry, the offseason rumblings point to a disconnect between VanVleet, Siakam and 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.

On the one hand, questions about Barnes's work ethic needed to be noted, especially with him failing show significant improvement in his second season. However, one hand washes the other, and Barnes' lack of development could tie to the roles and usage of his veteran teammates as they're each at their best with the ball in their hands.

Frankly, all one has to do is note Barnes's age, potential and contract status to understand his potential impact as it relates to Siakam's future in Toronto.