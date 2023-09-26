Damian Lillard and James Harden dominated many of the trade rumors in the NBA offseason, but there are plenty of questions about Pascal Siakam's future with the Toronto Raptors. Pascal Siakam is in the final year of his contract with the Raptors, making him a potential trade candidate. The Atlanta Hawks have been most closely linked to Siakam, reportedly having made Toronto a formal offer.

The Raptors turned down the Hawks' trade offer that included De’Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin and draft compensation, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported in August. Several weeks later, Toronto doesn't appear any closer to making a Siakam trade.

According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, Toronto and Atlanta haven't had any meaningful conversations regarding Siakam in over a month. The Raptors are ready to start the 2023-24 NBA season with Siakam on the roster.

Early in the summer, sources told Siegel that Dejounte Murray was emerging as a possible trade target for the Raptors. The idea of a Murray-for-Siakam swap went out the window soon afterward when the Hawks inked Murray to a four-year, $120 million contract extension. The extension made Murray ineligible to be traded for six months.

Siakam was a 2023 All-Star. The Raptors' power forward scored a career-high 24.2 points per game to go along with averages of 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Siakam shot 48.0% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range.

Siakam's stats didn't translate into a winning season for the Raptors. Toronto went 41-41 and was eliminated in the first round of the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Hawks reached the playoffs through the Play-In Tournament.

Neither the Raptors nor the Hawks have won a playoff series in the last two seasons.