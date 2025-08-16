As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare for life without Max Muncy, again, following the third baseman being placed on IL once more, the team might actually be getting some infield reinforcements sooner than some may have expected.

That's right, while Muncy works to get back from a sore side, his teammate, Hyeseong Kim, was back at the plate, taking batting practice from Kirby Yates as he works back from his own injury, as initially reported by the LA Times' Jack Harris.

“Kirby Yates is about to throw another live BP for the Dodgers today –– and Hyeseong Kim is one of the batters preparing to face him,” Harris wrote. “That's a good sign for Kim, who the Dodgers could really use in the wake of Max Muncy's injury.”

Whoa, Kim and Yates making progress in their respective returns to the field for the Blue and White? That would certainly be a welcome development as the Dodgers need a few more capable performers on both sides of the plate heading into the fall.

Originally landing on the IL on August 10 with shoulder bursitis, Kim's status will be updated one way or the other when the Dodgers' series with the Padres comes to an end with the South Korean second baseman potentially ready to go in time for the next series against San Diego.

If he's able to go with his shoulder no longer impacting his play on offense or defense, Kim would absolutely be an asset for the Dodgers and provide some stability around the diamond.

Alex Freeland could stick at third base until Muncy returns, which could be as soon as August 25, and when the lineup is “whole” once more, with Tommy Edman also available, Dave Roberts would have some true optionality, allowing him to rest veterans or take advantage of matchups as he sees fit.