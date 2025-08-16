The Cleveland Browns are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, but they are also one of the most powerful media magnets in the league right now. And that statement will carry even more validity following Saturday's 22-13 preseason win versus the Philadelphia Eagles. While there are certainly interesting aspects of the game to unpack, the biggest attention-grabber occurred during a sideline interview in the third quarter.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who made his preseason debut after recently battling a hamstring injury, dropped a soundbite that is sure to go viral. When asked how he “tunes out the noise,” the third-round draft pick responded with an interesting choice of words that had many fans immediately thinking of one man.

“That's just part of it… there's entertainers and there's competitors,” Gabriel said, via TheDayroomExperience X account. “And I totally understand that, and my job is to compete… I just want to be the best teammate that I can and create an environment where we can all do our best work.”

The “entertainers” remark immediately put the spotlight on fellow rookie signal-caller Shedeur Sanders, who famously has a big personality and flashy appearance. However, given the nature of the question, which focused on “the noise,” it is definitely possible Gabriel was talking about the media circus that is encircling the Browns QB room, and not his teammate.

Do not forget, one reporter was caught on video mouthing “I'm taller than him” in the spring, so it is possible the 24-year-0ld already has some reservations about the local press. A narrative will take shape regardless.

Did Dillon Gabriel just call out Shedeur Sanders? “There’s entertainers and competitors. I’m a competitor.” Nevertheless, they’ll have plenty of time to compete and entertain. And loved the pick six to Mukuba. 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/nPIH6HfYbC — TheDayroomExperience (@A_Dayroom) August 16, 2025

Browns' Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders must push through all the hoopla

Whether or not he intended to bring Sanders back into focus, Gabriel just threw gasoline on the QB controversy that was already brewing in Cleveland. He should know how the specific word “entertainer” is going to be perceived by those watching. Although it is not a written part of the job description, a quarterback is supposed to ward off distractions when talking into a microphone.

Unfortunately, this will have the opposite effect. Gabriel wants his game to speak louder than anything he said off the field, but while he did show some promise on Saturday afternoon, the All-American and former Oregon star posted a mixed outing. He completed 13-of-18 passes for 143 yards, while also throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown and committing a lost fumble on a handoff.

Gabriel's pass-catchers share accountability on the pick-six — bunched-up and did not make a strong move for the ball — but he needs to recognize potential dangers during such unfavorable circumstances. Nevertheless, the young Hawaiian still made enough good throws to inspire some optimism.

Since Shedeur Sanders is nursing an oblique injury, and Dillon Gabriel was sidelined last week, fans have still yet to see both signal-callers compete in the same exhibition game.

Perhaps that will change in the Browns' preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams next Saturday. The team and NFL world can expect much speculation until that day arrives.