As the Kennesaw State football program is looking for a stunning season ahead of the opener nearing closer and closer, the latest reporting suggests that the team has decided on a starting quarterback. While fans lock in their predictions for the Kennesaw State football team, it's important to know who will be under center for the team.

College football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Saturday that the Owls will start sixth-year Dexter Williams as the starting quarterback. He transferred to the Owls after previously having stints with Georgia Southern and Indiana, and even funny enough, Kennnesaw State faces the Hoosiers in Week 2.

“Source: Kennesaw State QB Dexter Williams will be the starting quarterback and will debut against Wake Forest in the opener at Wake Forest on Aug. 29,” Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He's a transfer from Georgia Southern and Indiana, where he spent 2020-23. Kennesaw plays at IU in Week 2.”

Dexter Williams ready to make an impact with Kennesaw State football

Williams' college football journey has been largely frustrating as he really only played two seasons worth of the sport, despite being involved in programs for more due to injuries. The Georgia-native would speak after the first day of fall camp earlier, saying that finally playing football is “like a long time coming,” according to Bryce Holder of MDJonline.com.

“It feels like a long time coming, but every experience I had before this has prepared me for now,” Williams said. “The mistakes I’ve made in the past, in games and in practice, (I) kind of keep those in the memory bank, and I remember those. I still go out there and just play ball, but you learn from your experiences, and I think that the past five years for me have been full of those experiences.”

At any rate, the Owls will open the season with Williams as the starter against Wake Forest on August 29.