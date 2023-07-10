There have been some massive trades made already during the 2023 NBA offseason, but another big move could take place if the Toronto Raptors decide to trade star forward Pascal Siakam. Siakam has been involved in trade rumors consistently throughout the offseason, and his status with the Raptors recently received a very telling update.

With many players making the trek out to Las Vegas to watch their younger teammates participate in the 2023 NBA Summer League, Siakam has been notably absent for Toronto to this point. Nobody wants to fully say it's because of his continued involvement in trade rumors, but it's been a bit telling that Siakam has not been present supporting his Raptors teammates to this point.

“No one wants to go on the record as to why Siakam has stayed away, but it seems reasonable to guess that since the Raptors have yet to discuss a contract extension, and instead Siakam has been prominently featured in trade talks, he isn’t all that keen to be on-site in Vegas. After all, it would be awkward cheering on Raptors' prospects only to learn he’s being dealt the next day, or whatever…Per league sources, the Raptors are still listening, trying to gauge the market value for their leading scorer and leading returning – in theory – playmaker. Atlanta remains a possibility and Indiana has also reached out.” – Michael Grange, Sportsnet

It had been seeming like Pascal Siakam was trending towards not being traded by the Raptors recently, but this latest update will surely fire up the rumor mill once again. Siakam and the Raptors don't seem to be on the same page, and with Toronto not fully shutting the door on his trade rumors, it will be interesting to keep an eye on his status over the next few weeks.