The latest on LeBron James' possible retirement comes courtesy of ESPN's Shams Charania. He spoke to Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take about James' potential plan following this season.



“[LeBron James] is going to be 40 years old next month,” Charania said. “My sense is next season could potentially be his last season in the NBA. Maybe Bryce James keeps him around an extra year or two.”



As Shams said, James will turn 40 years old in December. One of LeBron's biggest goals was to play with his son, Bronny. While he's bouncing between the G-League and the main Lakers roster, LeBron has part of his mission accomplished.

At the same time, he could wait another two years and play with Bryce. Regardless, LeBron has about every record imaginable and easily has a Hall-of-Fame resume. He and Michael Jordan are typically in the conversation for the best player to ever play the game.

LeBron James' retirement could happen soon

If Bryce commits to the NBA, it could be a similar story as it is with Bronny. No one has ever played with a father-son duo on the basketball court. While it happened on the baseball field with Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr., it had yet to happen in basketball. Regardless, LeBron made his dream come true. With his statistics and longevity, even at nearly 40 years old, he's one of the best in the league.

If he chooses to keep playing and wait for Bryce is totally up to him. There's nothing else for LeBron to prove, other than possibly another championship. As of those, he has four and has been to 10 NBA Finals throughout his career. However, Bryce could be the reason he continues to stay. Playing with both of his sons simultaneously could be something that only belongs to LeBron.

As of now, LeBron is averaging 24.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game. His efficiency has been through the roof, shooting 52.4% from the field and 45.9% from three. The numbers are great but an external motivation to play could keep him going. If not, then LeBron will leave a lasting legacy on the sport.