There is no question that the clock is ticking on LeBron James' professional basketball career. It's already a huge miracle that he's still playing in the NBA even though he's about to turn 40 years old in a little over a month, but it's downright unbelievable that he's still playing at a superstar level in the 22nd year of his career. In fact, he continues to make history, as he became the oldest player in NBA history to tally three consecutive triple-doubles in the Los Angeles Lakers' 128-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

What James is doing is not normal and must not be taken for granted. His longevity is unparalleled in the history of professional sports, as he continues to be among the best players in the association despite all the mileage he has racked up over the course of his Hall of Fame-career. But the Lakers star knows that he's not bound to do this for eternity.

“I'm not gonna play that much longer to be completely honest…one year, two years. … I'm not gonna play 'til the wheels fall off,” James said following their huge win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday night, via Lakers Daily on X (formerly Twitter).

James has already been hinting at retirement since the end of the 2022-23 season, when the Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. But he still had one goal in mind that he wanted to achieve, and that is to play with his firstborn son, Bronny — which he already accomplished earlier this season.

Given how much gas James has left in the tank, it's hard to envision him deciding to walk away from the game he lives and breathes in the near future. The Lakers star is still one of the 10 to 15-best players in the association (at the very least), and it's not like he's anywhere close to having his wheels fall off.

But Father Time catches up to everyone — even to a superhuman such as James. Perhaps the Lakers star is only bracing everyone for the inevitable sadness that will arise when he eventually retires for good.

LeBron James and the Lakers get back at the Grizzlies

The Lakers, heading into their Wednesday night contest against the Grizzlies, knew they had to get one back against them following their loss in Memphis a week ago. With Ja Morant missing for the Grizzlies and Anthony Davis returning to action for the Lakers, the odds to get the victory were in their favor. Thanks to a triple-double from LeBron James and some timely buckets from Davis in the fourth, the Lakers managed to take a 128-123 win for their seventh victory of the season in 11 tries.

For a good while in the second half, it looked like the much more youthful Grizzlies team was going to run away with the ballgame, especially with Davis riding the pine due to foul trouble. But then Dalton Knecht scored 11 vital points in the second half to keep the Lakers afloat, allowing for the team's big guns to finish out the game — avenging their loss last week.