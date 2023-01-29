Trade talks around the NBA are heating up, and the Phoenix Suns appear to be one of the key teams interested in making moves. One of the top rumors involves sending holdout Jae Crowder to the Chicago Bulls in a trade involving Coby White.

However, it’s not that simple as the two sides working out a trade. There are a number of teams interested in making a deal for Crowder, and they include the Milwaukee Bucks and the Portland Trail Blazers. The Bucks were reportedly involved in trade talks for Crowder earlier in the season in a deal that would also have included the Houston Rockets. However, when that trade would have involved the Rockets returning draft compensation, they lost interest.

There’s also a school of thought that the Suns are interested in making a huge deal that would send Crowder as part of a package to the Brooklyn Nets for superstar Kevin Durant.

Either way, it appear the Suns are interested in trading the recalcitrant Crowder and may have an excellent chance of finding a trade partner for him.

The Suns have been quite disappointing this season, as they are in 4th place in the Pacific Division with a 26-25 record. The Bulls have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the league with a 23-26 record. They have recorded significant wins against some of the top teams in the league, but have lost too many games to teams with losing records.

Jae Crowder has been holding out this season because he wants a significant contract extension. White is averaging 8.2 points and 1.2 assists for the Bulls.