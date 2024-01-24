Grayson Allen has been lights-out for the Suns.

After a rough start to the season, the Phoenix Suns have won six games in a row to get to 25-18 and sixth in the Western Conference. The Suns have their eyes on a championship with its Big Three, though, and the iffy depth on the roster after the three stars has trade rumors swirling ahead of the deadline. Grayson Allen's name has been brought up as a player Phoenix could use to get an upgrade, but he has played a key role in the recent surge and now appears to be off the trade block, per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

“Allen has played so well in Phoenix, as part of the three-team megadeal that landed Lillard in Milwaukee, the Suns are no longer considering him for a trade prior to next month’s deadline, according to league sources,” Fischer writes.

Grayson Allen's trade situation

Both Fischer and ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel previously reported that the Suns were shopping a combination of Grayson Allen and Nassir Little for an upgrade. Does this latest from Fischer mean Allen definitely won't be traded? Not necessarily, as perhaps a trade opportunity pops up that's too good to pass up. But as of right now, it looks like Allen will stay put.

And for good reason.

Allen is averaging career-high marks almost across the board this season, putting up 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 33.4 minutes per game. More impressively, he's shooting 50.7% from the field and a scorching-hot 49.1% from 3-point range. That 3-point percentage is No. 1 in the NBA among qualified players.

The 28-year-old's marksmanship alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal makes them even more dangerous offensively. And while he's not the best defensive player in the world, he plays hard on that and brings an edge.

If the Suns can find a legitimate upgrade on Allen, who's making just $8.5 million this season on an expiring contract, they will surely jump at the opportunity. But actually making that happen will be tough given Phoenix's lack of other assets to trade.