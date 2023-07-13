The Phoenix Suns were one of the busiest teams this offseason, dealing away Chris Paul and the rest of their tradeable draft-pick capital for Bradley Beal and signing a plethora of potential contributors in free agency. One of the Suns' main problems last season was their lack of depth around their core four led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, and they seem to have remedied that situation by signing a lot of players who will play huge roles next season for the team.

However, the Suns reportedly aren't done wheeling and dealing just yet. Even in the aftermath of all their free-agent signings (they already signed seven players), they don't have the most impressive assortment of talent at the point (Cameron Payne and Jordan Goodwin). Thus, it's no surprise to see that the team is already looking to boost their depth at the position.

As Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports pointed out, the Suns are reportedly looking at trading for Pacers point guard TJ McConnell.

“The Pacers have been mentioned in another possible trade discussion this week. Phoenix has continued to explore trade scenarios regarding reserve guard Cam Payne, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and Indiana point guard T.J. McConnell has been one player on the Suns’ radar,” Fischer wrote.

TJ McConnell is a different kind of point guard from Cameron Payne, so it's not too fair to think that one is necessarily a better player than the other. McConnell is more of a pass-first defensive pest, while the Suns point guard is more of a shooter from beyond the arc as well as a better rim attacker than the Pacers floor general.

But with the Suns having offensive firepower all over the roster, perhaps McConnell is a better fit for the roster, an offensive conductor who loves to dish the rock. He'll certainly make the lives of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal a whole lot easier.

Given the Pacers' improved depth in the backcourt in the aftermath of the Bruce Brown signing and the selection of Ben Sheppard in the 2023 NBA Draft, McConnell can definitely be had for the right price. It's all up to the Suns to match it.