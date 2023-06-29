The dust has finally settled on the Phoenix Suns' Bradley Beal blockbuster trade deal. Now, the fans can start to really take it all in as they envision what their new three-headed monster will look like this coming season.

Beal, a bona fide superstar in his own right, has joined a squad that already has two superstars of their own in Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Naturally, there will be questions about who will be the alpha on this squad. For his part, however, Beal has made it abundantly clear that he knows his place in the pecking order:

“I don't look at the NBA like, oh, it's my team, oh, it's your team,” Beal said, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “It's everybody. We all got to compete. We all got to do this thing together and make it happen.

“But understand that this is ‘Book Nation.' I understand that this is his stomping grounds, this is his arena, and I'm excited for that. I'm excited to be able to play with two Hall of Famers. I've never done that. They'll push me in ways I've never been pushed. Hopefully I can do the same.”

Beal is obviously willing to take a back seat now that he's joined a superteam. This is a welcome change of pace for the three-time All-Star following his workload-intensive stint with the Washington Wizards. As a matter of fact, Beal is very much looking forward to the notion of relaxing a bit on the offensive end:

“… I'm happy. You can go guard Devin and K tonight and I can chill a little bit and not face so many double-teams. A little bit more open shots. I can work on my catch-and-shoot a little bit more,” Beal said.

What a luxury for the Suns to have an elite scorer like Beal become a third option on offense. At this point, there's no denying that the Suns are going to be a scary bunch.