The Phoenix Suns are operating with the mindset that Chris Paul will open next season as the team’s starting point guard, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

Haynes also reported the Suns are likely to full guarantee Paul’s $30.8 million salary.

Wednesday’s news seems to be a change of posture for Paul’s status with the team next season.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, who covered the team in the second round of the postseason, said in an episode of ‘The Hoop Collective’ podcast with Brian Windhorst last week he expected the Suns to aggressively shop Paul, who turned 38 years old May 6.

Phoenix is looking to build its team around superstar guard Devin Booker and forward Kevin Durant, according to what owner Mat Ishbia has conveyed through moves this offseason. The Suns will be limited in resources and have to build their team around the new CBA, which is more friendly to parity throughout the NBA.

The Suns fired coach Monty Williams Saturday after the team’s blowout 125-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. Phoenix’s season ended via a bad loss at home for the second straight postseason.

Paul did not play Games 3 through 6 of the Suns’ second-round series due to a left groin strain. In his third season with the team, he averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 59 games played.

Paul, who was traded to Phoenix in Nov. 2020, helped lead the team to the 2021 NBA Finals. He and the Suns recorded a franchise-best 64 wins during the 2021-22 regular season.