The Phoenix Suns have a lot of questions to answer in the 2023 NBA offseason, and NBA executives do not expect Chris Paul to be on the roster when the 2023-2024 NBA season comes around, according to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire.

The Suns are expected to explore a trade for Chris Paul, according to Amico. He has been with the Suns since the 2020-2021 season, when they reached then NBA Finals and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. He will be entering his age-38 season. He will bring a ton of experience to a team he goes to.

It will be interesting to see if Paul goes to a young team to try to be the leader, like he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2019-2020 NBA season. He proved he could be a valuable player in that role that season with the Thunder. If not in that type of role, it will be worth monitoring whether or not Paul joins a team that is viewed as a championship contender.

The Suns are also expected to shop Deandre Ayton this offseason, and he is not expected to be on the roster next season. Deandre Ayton signed an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers last offseason.

The first order of business for the Suns will be to replace head coach Monty Williams, who was fired. Monty Williams had a successful run with the Suns, winning the NBA’s Coach of the Year award in the 2021-2022 season.

The Suns will be one of the top teams to watch this offseason.