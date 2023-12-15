Well that changes things.

After a solid campaign last season, the Utah Jazz have fallen back to earth. At 9-16, the team has not reached the level that they had last season. Because of that, there are rumors floating about a potential trade. With the unofficial start of the trade deadline approaching, one name to monitor for Utah is Lauri Markannen.

Markannen broke out last season as one of the up-and-coming stars of the NBA. After a tumultuous stint in Chicago, the Finnish big man grew into an elite scorer. There was hope that he would be the next building block for the Jazz. However, with the season going the way it has been, it seems like Markannen isn't as untouchable as we once thought, according to Jake Fischer.

“The Jazz are by no means expected to trade the 7-foot sharpshooter at this juncture… But Utah has indeed left opposing executives with the sense that Markkanen is no longer untouchable in trade conversations, league sources told Yahoo Sports, a tangible change from previous transaction windows.”

“Markkanen will be eligible to negotiate and extend his current contract before its final season begins in 2024-25. And there’s a sentiment among cap strategists that Utah perhaps won’t consider Markkanen’s next salary point a worthwhile cost if the Jazz are so far from the playoff picture with Markkanen as their best player.”

Jazz exploring options

With the season falling apart to start the year, the Jazz are exploring all of their options. It seems like Utah does consider Lauri Markannen as their future. However, they want to see just how far they can go with the Finnish star at the helm. If the team falls further down the standings… they might look for an overhaul and trade Markannen while his value is high.

It's worth noting that no player on the Jazz is truly untouchable in trade negotiations. The Fischer article notes that Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson are among the players that are in consideration of being traded. Can Utah turn the ship around and make a push for the playoffs? Or will their dreadful performance continue and eventually lead to another reset?