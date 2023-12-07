Will Hardy dropped an all-timer of a reaction to his worst defeat as the Jazz's head coach after they suffered a 50-point loss to the Mavs.

The Utah Jazz were without Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Kelly Olynyk during their Wednesday night matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, which made getting a win a difficult task already for head coach Will Hardy and his men. But the Jazz didn't even put up a fight. They allowed Luka Doncic to thoroughly dissect them inside and out, with the Mavs star dropping a cool triple-double in just the first half of what ended up being a 147-97 defeat for the Jazz.

It's not easy to win in the NBA, but it may be even more difficult to lose by 50, as a team needs to be beset by plenty of catastrophes and cataclysms over a 48-minute span just to lose by that much. And the Jazz head coach knows this. In fact, Hardy dropped an all-timer of a reaction to his worst defeat as a professional head coach.

“It was an absolutely horrendous performance from start to finish. That was a masterpiece of dogs**t. I really don't know how to describe that game,” the Jazz head coach said in his postgame presser, via Salt City Sports on Twitter (X).

If there is ever a phrase to describe the Jazz's performance on Wednesday, “a masterpiece of dogs**t” sounds about right. The Jazz looked like semi-professional players on Wednesday, breaking down on defense over and over, all the while being unable to get the ball through the net themselves.

Among the starters, only Ochai Agbaji looked remotely close to someone who belonged on the NBA court for the Jazz on Wednesday, and to put in perspective just how terrible they were, Agbaji was a -47 in just 30 minutes of play, which is, quite frankly, abysmal.

At the very least, there is precedent for a game like this in the Jazz's long history. Back in November 2018, a Jazz team that won 48 games and made it to the postseason, also lost by 50 points to the Mavs, 118-68, so it's not like their defeat on Wednesday is any indication of the bleakness of their future.

During that game five years ago, the Jazz even had a complete lineup, with Donovan Mitchell (in his rookie year) and Rudy Gobert being healthy along with all of their crucial role players, during that 50-point defeat. So Will Hardy, as justified as he may be in calling it “a masterpiece of dogs**t”, will have to shake this loss off.