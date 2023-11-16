Are the Bulls about to blow it up?

Zach LaVine has been the center of attention around the NBA this week. Frustrations amongst members of the Chicago Bulls have been boiling over, slowly leading to a point of no return. Change is clearly on the horizon for the Bulls, a franchise that has been stuck in mediocrity since Lonzo Ball's knee injury in January 2022.

Chicago's star trio of LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic hoped to be the Bulls' saving grace. Three offensively focused stars offered hope to a franchise that had been abysmal ever since Derrick Rose's knee injuries and Jimmy Butler's departure. The Bulls surged to first place in the Eastern Conference late in the 2021-22 season, ultimately winning 46 games and snapping a four-season playoff drought after the Butler deal.

But things have gone downhill since. What exactly happened to the Bulls over the last couple of years that has made them stare down yet another rebuild?

Ball's ongoing knee issues obviously heightened the issues at hand, but egos and false hope has derailed the Bulls from their path to success. LaVine has not felt appreciated in Chicago, league sources told ClutchPoints, which has led to the idea of him wanting a fresh start on a team that lets him play freely instead of attempting to fit the star guard into a certain mold that is needed. As far as trade talks go regarding LaVine, well, the two-time All-Star has not confirmed nor denied recent reports suggesting that he's working with the Bulls on finding a solution.

“I’ve had this news for three years, Darnell,” LaVine told The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry on Wednesday night following the Bulls' 98-96 loss at home to the Orlando Magic. “It’s nothing new to me. This is a regular Wednesday.”

It's true that LaVine has heard his name come up in rumors countless times through the years. However, this was no normal Wednesday for the Bulls, especially since they fell to 4-8 on the season, suffering their sixth loss in the last eight games. Chicago finds itself as one of the worst offensive teams in the league, their defense is not much better, and there is no sense of belief that things will change.

What people say and what they believe are two different things. The Bulls have made it clear they are determined to turn things around, with the core of the team pointing out the mistakes they've made to begin the season.

There's enough talent on this Bulls roster for them to turn their early-season struggles around, at least to a degree. At the same time, there just doesn't seem to be a sense of belief that exists in the locker room. This is due to rumors surrounding LaVine's future, as well as other major moves the Bulls could make.

The latest surrounding Zach LaVine trade talks

The notion surrounding the Bulls ever since the trade deadline last season was they were hesitant to break up their roster. While there were reports of the Bulls gauging Zach Lavine's market this past offseason, Chicago had an extremely high asking price and there was never any serious traction.

A lackluster start to the 2023-24 season and the apparent body language that exists on this roster has sent a clear message to management: Now is the time to actually make a change.

It is no secret that LaVine has been frustrated with his role and how things have played out in Chicago over the last few seasons. LaVine has not only vocalized his disappointment, but he took some time to consider all of his options when he hit free agency in 2022. Money and long-term security proved to be the main reason why the All-Star re-signed with the Bulls. It would be hard for anyone to decline a five-year, $215 million contract.

Even with a new contract, LaVine still appeared to be uneasy with how things were going in Chicago, which is why trade rumors existed last season. Now, they are once again relevant, as several teams have checked in with the Bulls regarding their stance on trade discussions.

Chicago has shown more of a willingness to evaluate all of their roster options, league sources said, and out of their three stars, LaVine is the player the Bulls are open to moving. LaVine is also open to the idea of change and is keeping an open mind about what the future holds. The Athletic was first to report on the Bulls and LaVine discussing trade opportunities around the league earlier this week.

While recently thrown into the spotlight, LaVine's name has been brought up in trade rumors with teams inquiring about his availability dating back to the start of training camp. The Bulls have been evaluating all of their options, as the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks are four teams that have all expressed interest in pursuing LaVine dating back to the offseason, sources said. Of these teams, the Sixers and Heat have most recently been in contact with the Bulls.

Executive Daryl Morey and the Sixers have been evaluating ways to increase their chances of competing for a title this season in the wake of trading James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers. While the idea of adding a third star alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey remains an option, the Sixers are wanting to unload future assets and expiring contracts to do so.

The Bulls have set a high asking price in trade discussions: multiple first-round picks and youthful talents who can help make a difference right now. This is not necessarily something the Sixers have to offer, and it's unknown at this time if they would be willing to include veteran forward Tobias Harris, a young player like Jaden Springer, and multiple draft picks to acquire a player like LaVine. Chicago would obviously prefer to acquire someone like Maxey, but Philadelphia has no intentions of trading the rising star, as they are prepared to give him a max contract extension in the offseason, sources said.

LaVine possibly being traded to the Heat would be ironic, especially since he was initially dealt in a package to the Bulls in 2017 from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Jimmy Butler. With Gabe Vincent and Max Strus departing Miami in the offseason and the Heat still looking to keep themselves in the championship conversation, Pat Riley and the front office have been searching for another All-Star talent.

There is even a path to the Heat acquiring LaVine without giving up coveted guard Tyler Herro. Whether or not the Bulls would entertain this idea if a whole separate conversation, but a package surrounding Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jovic, and draft picks works from a financial perspective. This may also put the Heat in a position to grab another key talent such as Alex Caruso or Patrick Williams, two names rival teams are fixated on at the moment.

Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams trade value

Ever since they signed him to a four-year, $37 million contract in 2021, many around the league have questioned if Alex Caruso was going to be a long-term building block for the Bulls. In Chicago, Caruso has continued to prove that he is one of the better role players in the league, making his presence felt defensively in late-game situations.

Currently on an affordable contract and given his winning impact, Caruso has suddenly become the focus of trade conversations for the Bulls, league sources told ClutchPoints. In fact, there are more teams around the league right now eyeing Caruso over LaVine if the Bulls decide to empty the ship and become major sellers ahead of February's trade deadline.

Since joining the Bulls, Caruso has played in 118 total games, averaging 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 35.9 percent from three-point range. The scrappy guard has also managed to average 1.6 steals per game during his time in Chicago and is currently averaging a career-high 8.6 points through 10 games off the bench this season.

The Sixers, Heat, and Lakers are among those to have shown a level of interest in Caruso, league sources with knowledge of the situation said, as have the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings, and New Orleans Pelicans. Various other teams are expected to join trade conversations for Caruso if he is made available, potentially making him the most sought-after player on the trade market this season. It's no secret around the league that the Lakers are interested in a reunion with Caruso if they can make the financials work.

Patrick Williams is another player teams are keeping an eye on. Once thought to be a high-potential, two-way player on the wing, Williams has yet to take the leap forward Chicago had hoped for. Now in the final year of his rookie contract, the former fourth overall pick faces a scenario where the Bulls may look to unload him to regain lost value.

Unlike Caruso, other organizations are not calling the Bulls regarding Williams. This is simply a matter of some teams monitoring the Bulls' thinking when it comes to Williams, as he could be a possible buy-low target for a franchise that can devote time and resources to his development.

Billy Donovan's coaching future in Chicago

Billy Donovan took over on the Bulls' sideline ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season. Since then, including this season, Donovan has led this franchise to a 121-127 record with just one playoff appearance.

To say Donovan is on the hot seat is an understatement, especially with the Bulls trending toward making significant roster moves in the upcoming months. Chatter amongst league circles and executives is that the Bulls' future does not involve Donovan at the helm and that the 58-year-old coach will be relieved of his duties before the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Of course, everything revolves around the next month for Chicago and whether or not they are able to turn things around. The players in Chicago's locker room and the front office believe in Donovan, which is why there were not many discussions about replacing him after the team was ousted from the play-in tournament last year.

If losses continue to stack up and the Bulls are unable to dig themselves out of their early-season hole, management will have no other choice than to try and rectify the situation by replacing Donovan on the sideline.

DeMar DeRozan's contract

Trade conversations in Chicago have been focused on Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso, with DeMar DeRozan's name also being mentioned. At 34 years old, DeRozan continues to prove that he is a top-of-the-line scoring option for his team. While his numbers have declined so far this season compared to last, DeRozan is a valuable veteran in trade rumors due to the fact that he is in the final year of his contract.

Whereas the Bulls and LaVine seem to be open to the idea of exploring trade possibilities, the same cannot be said for DeRozan. Chicago values the veteran and his leadership, hence why they have held brief contract extension talks.

From the Bulls' perspective, they would like to keep DeRozan around on a long-term contract. Regardless if they look to hit the reset button and attempt to build a young, high-potential core, the Bulls have very little interest in discussing trade opportunities with other teams involving the veteran. Chicago's goal is to keep him around for many years to come.

“DeMar’s been great. He’s been terrific for this group, not only on the court but off the court,” GM Marc Eversley stated this past offseason. “He’s been a leader. I would love DeMar to be part of this long term. Let’s see how that plays out and what that looks like going forward. … He’s been an integral part of this program’s success. We hope he is here long term.”

As for DeRozan, he is not necessarily sold on the idea of remaining in Chicago.

At this point in his career, DeRozan's focus is on winning and cementing his legacy. Should the Bulls take a step backwards by trading LaVine and other key parts of their roster, it's certainly a possibility that the 15-year veteran will be looking for a new opportunity. Making just above $28 million this season, DeRozan can be a possible target for playoff contending and playoff hopeful teams such as the Sixers, Heat, Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, and Golden State Warriors.

What the Bulls ultimately decide to do with their roster over the next couple of months will tell the story for what DeRozan's future looks like.