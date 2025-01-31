The holiday season was largely unkind to the Phoenix Suns, but they are back on track after a successful January slate. The team has won five of its last seven games and is only two and a half games out of sixth place in the conference standings. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are taking care of business, Grayson Allen is knocking down 3-pointers and center Nick Richards is acclimating himself nicely to his new environment. But the Suns are still miles away from their chief objective.

A solid stretch does not cut it. This squad must compete for a championship. Currently, there is only one feasible, albeit an incredibly risky course of action that can potentially push them into legitimate contender status in 2025. And it goes right through polarizing Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. He possesses the clutch gene and defensive grit the Suns can use in the playoffs. Correspondingly, the 35-year-old needs them.

Few squads have the sense of urgency to gamble on Butler, due to his expiring contract and unpredictable personality. Phoenix contains the right amount of desperation to push for a blockbuster before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline passes. But they require Bradley Beal's help to do it.

The three-time All-Star holds all the power, as the franchise would be relying on him to make the money line up in a possible Butler trade. The veteran's contract allows him to dictate his future to a huge degree and, by extension, the Suns' as well.

Suns are handcuffed as the NBA trade deadline clock ticks down

“If Beal didn't own a no-trade clause, he would've likely been traded at this point in a multi-team deal for Phoenix to acquire Butler,” ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported. “This no-trade clause has complicated all the Suns' interest in Butler, and it doesn't appear as if there is any interest from Beal and his agent to see a change right now.”

Beal's agent, Mark Bartelstein, adamantly declared that the 31-year-old guard has no intention in permitting a move at this time. The situation can obviously change in a hurry, but general manager James Jones only has six days and counting to complete a deal. Uneasiness is spreading through The Desert, as Phoenix tries to position itself for the second half of the 2024-25 season.

Although he is earning exorbitant sums of money through the 2026-27 campaign, Bradley Beal gives fans reason for optimism. He is scoring nearly 17 points per contest on efficient shooting (48.5 percent from field, 39.0 percent from behind 3-point line) in 33 games. The problem is, though, Beal is not filling a glaring hole.

The Suns (24-22) boast high-level scorers and a player they trust in Tyus Jones. They need an edge, one that Jimmy Butler can provide. If player and management can get on the same page, perhaps they can both move forward in a more auspicious direction.