The Washington Wizards are busy ahead of the trade deadline, as they look for ways to smooth out their frontcourt rotation and continue to upgrade their talent. As a result, the Wizards have explored trades for both Kyle Kuzma and Rui Hachimura, talented forwards who are perhaps their most enticing trade assets this side of Bradley Beal.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Josh Robbins, “moving Hachimura to another team would reduce a logjam at the forward spots and place the franchise in a better position financially to focus on re-signing Kuzma and potentially re-sign Kristaps Porzingis in the offseason.”

With that in mind, it does appear that Washington would prefer to trade the fourth-year pro rather than Kuzma, who has blossomed in the nation’s capital with a career-high 21.6 points per game. Interestingly, Hachimura has played quite well when given a more prominent role as of late, averaging 17.6 points per game in December with impressive three-level scoring.

Yet, it will likely be Kuzma who remains in D.C. past February, as the veteran forward has been more consistent and reliable as a frontcourt scoring threat. Frankly, that’s exactly what the team needs as they look to surround Beal with a championship-caliber roster. Especially as the Wizards need to add more firepower to their perimeter group.

Nonetheless, it could be the rare win-win trade for both sides.

While Washington will be making the type of move that could elevate their team and keep their star player happy, the team that trades for Rui Hachimura will have a player with high-quality intangibles and an obviously untapped potential.