Kyle Kuzma is becoming one of the most intriguing subjects heading into February’s 2023 NBA trade deadline. The Washington Wizards forward’s the current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 NBA season, and with his team not seen as a serious title contender, he is someone deemed to be an ideal asset for Washington to use as a trade chip.

That said, the Wizards might actually be willing to break the bank to keep him in the nation’s capital. Washington doesn’t really know what exactly is Kuzma’s true stance about staying with the team via an extension, so there is the possibility that the Wizards would finish the season with him and then lose the former Utah Utes star via free agency in the offseason (via Marc Stain’s Substack).

The Wizards continue to push back on the idea that they are going to move Kyle Kuzma before the deadline, repeatedly insisting behind the scenes that they are prepared to pay Kuzma what it takes to stay after he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. The belief persists in various corners of the NBA map that Kuzma would prefer to relocate in the offseason but perhaps that is wishful thinking from teams that covet him. As a Wizard, Kuzma continues to assemble a credible All-Star case, averaging 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

In any case, Kyle Kuzma is doing a fantastic job of keeping teams outside of Washington interested in him, as he is consistently playing at a high level for a Wizards team that is on the outside looking in for at least a spot in the Play-in Tournament.