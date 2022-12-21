By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Washington Wizards forward Kristaps Porzingis could opt out of his $36 million 2023-24 player option and try his hand at gaining a long-term deal from the Wizards in free agency, according to a Wednesday edition of “NBA Notebook” from HoopsHype. The Wizards free agency deal could be along the lines of three years, $90 million or four years, $120 million depending on his play and health during the season.

“With the potential for Porzingis and (forward) Kyle Kuzma to both enter the market as unrestricted free agents this summer by declining their player options, Washington must decide if the Wizards can become a playoff contender as one of only three teams with three 20-point scorers or change course,” the report read. “Despite a 10-game losing streak that was just snapped, including the absence of (guard) Bradley Beal for six games, the Wizards believe their roster is more talented than the record currently indicates and want to be fully healthy for a stretch before making any roster changes.”

Porzingis signed a five-year, $158 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks in the summer of 2019 with the ability to opt out using a player option in this year’s offseason. He would soon be traded to the New York Knicks sent the then-23-year-old forward and guards Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke and Courtney Lee to Dallas in exchange for guard Dennis Smith Jr., guard Wesley Matthews, center DeAndre Jordan and two first-round picks.

His fit with Mavs guard Luka Doncic was not what Dallas nor the 7-foot-3-inch guard expected it to be. Porzingis said he “just wasn’t the right guy” to fit alongside the three-time All Star, adding the Mavs needed to build the perfect team to get the most out of Doncic.

Along with a second-round pick, Porzingis was dealt to the Washington Wizards for guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Davis Bertans in early February. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 22.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in 46 games played over two seasons with the Wizards.