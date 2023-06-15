The Phoenix Suns are looking for players who fit around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. One of Durant's teammates with the Brooklyn Nets might be in that category.

The Athletic's John Hollinger wrote in his top free-agent small forward guide that Yuta Watanabe could be a fit for the Suns who need to look at minimum contracts to fill out their roster. He is an unrestricted free agent and a strong catch-and-shoot 3-point shotmaker.

“One obvious place to look for him on a minimum deal would be Phoenix,” Hollinger said. “…Watanabe could be reunited with Kevin Durant and again play off him for open 3s.”

Watanabe made 60-of-135 (44.4 percent) threes this season. He shot 45.7 percent on catch-and-shoot threes, according to NBA Stats.

Phoenix's offense is likely to be directed by assistant Kevin Young, who was retained from Monty Williams' staff and is now working with head coach Frank Vogel. Phoenix will have Durant and Booker as primary options and need to find creative ways to push defenses so their stars do not tire.

Watanabe has chemistry with Durant, who commended him in a podcast (23:05 mark) on “The Boardroom.”

“He's going to be one of those people that's going to be highly, if we (the Brooklyn Nets) don't lock him down, a lot of people are going to want him,” Durant said of Watanabe's unrestricted free agency status.

The Suns have Durant and Booker under contract. They also have to decide if they will waive or stretch Chris Paul before his June 28 guarantee date of $30.8 million. He is owed $15.8 million and it appears unlikely Suns will fully guarantee him. Center Deandre Ayton is also a max player with his four-year, $132,929,128 contract he signed last offseason.

Watanabe seems to be a player who could fit the mold of what the Suns are looking for in their roster built around their stars.