The Milwaukee Brewers turned their season around with the best 60-game stretch in franchise history. The hot streak allowed Milwaukee to chase down the Chicago Cubs for the division lead. Now, after sweeping the Atlanta Braves, the Brewers are the first team in baseball to reach 70 wins.

Milwaukee’s impressive play has inspired confidence in fans and analysts alike. Following the team’s 5-4 win over Atlanta on Wednesday, former pitcher Dontrelle Willis gave his take on the Brewers. “This is a team that’s going to be very scary in the postseason. Not only because of the starting pitching… but the back end of that bullpen is one of the best in all of baseball,” Willis said, per FOX Sports: MLB.

Willis would know a championship contender when he sees it, as the two-time All-Star won the World Series with the Florida Marlins in 2003. “They run the bases well, they take the extra base. You love what you see from Andrew Vaughn, that’s why they didn’t go out and get a big bat,” Willis added.

Brewers keep hot streak going in sixth straight win

Vaughn has been excellent for Milwaukee since being added to the major league roster on July 7. The fifth-year veteran was slashing .370/.435/.671 with six home runs and 26 RBI over his last 21 games. And he improved those stats with a solo homer and two more runs batted in on Wednesday.

The Brewers landed Vaughn in a deal with the Chicago White Sox in June. Milwaukee sent starter Aaron Civale to Chicago in exchange for the slugger. While Vaughn had underwhelmed over his first four seasons, the former third overall draft pick in 2019 has been a huge part of the Brewers’ success over the last month.

Milwaukee’s pitching staff has also stepped up. Freddy Peralta grabbed his league-leading 13th win of the season in Tuesday’s 7-2 victory. The eighth-year veteran helped keep the Brewers’ hot streak going, allowing one run in five strong innings. On Wednesday, it was Jose Quintana’s turn.

Quintana delivered another quality start for Milwaukee. He allowed three runs on seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in six innings against the Braves. After sweeping Atlanta, the Brewers improved to 70-44. They've won six straight games and nine of the last 10. The team now leads Chicago by four games in the NL Central.