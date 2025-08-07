Amid a chorus of boos at Citi Field, Juan Soto answered when it was almost too late. With the New York Mets down to their final two outs and on the verge of being no-hit by Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams, Soto launched a solo home run in the ninth inning to break the shutout. It was the lone bright spot in yet another rough night, as the Mets suffered their ninth loss, falling 4-1 in the series finale.

Soto's homer snapped an offensive drought that dated back to the fourth inning of Tuesday's 3-2 loss. With that streak, New York had gone 13 straight innings without recording a single hit. The $765 million superstar acknowledged the frustration running through the clubhouse but stressed the need to find a way forward.

“It's frustrating. It's frustrating for the offense, it's frustrating for even the starters,” he told the media.” We've just got to figure out the way.”

The outfielder also addressed the pressure of staying in the hunt and the challenge ahead.

“Nobody said it's going to be easy to go all the way,” Soto said, according to The Bleacher Report. “It's a challenge. We've got to go out there and take it from them.” Despite criticism from the crowd following a defensive miscue in the sixth inning that allowed a triple, Soto said his focus remained on preparation and execution at the plate, not the looming no-hitter.

Before his ninth-inning blast, Soto had been in a slump since the All-Star break, hitting just .164 with an OPS below .600 over his last 17 games. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza defended the Dominican star's effort on the defensive play and expressed optimism about his offensive progress.

“He's more balanced, he's connected, he's short to the ball. And we know when you see that right there … I think he's getting close,” Mendoza said of Soto's swing, according to The New York Post.

Despite the ongoing skid, the Mets still hold the final Wild Card spot in the National League and sit just 2.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. However, with the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers up next, New York will have little room for error if they want to stay in the postseason race.

More New York Mets News
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts to striking out against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning at Citi Field.
Mets’ Juan Soto openly wonders what’s wrong with NY after loss to GuardiansJosh Davis ·
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams (32) pitches against the New York Mets during the third inning at Citi Field.
Mets’ Juan Soto crushes Gavin Williams’ no-hitter bid in ninth inningChristopher Hennessy ·
New York Mets general manager David Stearns speaks to the media during a Juan Soto introductory press conference at Citi Field. Mets GM David Stearns explains why the team won’t promote its top pitching prospects, even with David Peterson leading the rotation.
David Stearns reveals why Mets won’t promote star pitching prospects yetYasmin Edañol ·
New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts after being called out on strikes to end the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo makes tough admission after second loss in Guardians seriesJosh Davis ·
New York Mets third man Brett Baty (7) during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Citi Field.
Carlos Mendoza stands by Brett Baty despite brutal blunder vs. GuardiansMike Gianakos ·
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during the second half of game five against the Indiana Pacers in the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena.
Mets fan Donovan Mitchell has incredibly relatable question amid TV blackoutZachary Draves ·