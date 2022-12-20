By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

It should go without saying that there are no more coveted assets in the NBA than a bonafide superstar, a player talented enough to change the course of a franchise. Just this past offseason, Donovan Mitchell (and Rudy Gobert) brought back massive returns for the Utah Jazz. However, after them, 3 and D wings who have more to their games than catching and shooting and defending seem to be at a premium, which makes OG Anunoby a prime candidate to bring back quite the return in a potential trade.

In fact, ESPN’s Zach Lowe foresees a potential motherlode for the Toronto Raptors should they decide to trade the 6’7 British forward.

Speaking on the Lowe Post podcast, Lowe said that the Raptors could acquire a package comparable to the return the Jazz received from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Donovan Mitchell trade in a potential OG Anunoby blockbuster.

“The entire league wants OG Anunoby. Everybody wants OG Anunoby. If he ever gets traded, the price and picks are going to surprise people because it might be on par almost with what the Cavs gave up for Donovan Mitchell. It’s going to be a lot if it ever happens,” Lowe said.

A player’s value doesn’t exist in a vacuum, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Anunoby’s value would rise the more interested teams there are in his services. Only 25 years old, Anunoby arguably may be the best perimeter defender in the NBA today, and it’s not like he’s a defensive specialist in the mold of Tony Allen.

It may not be his strong suit, but OG Anunoby could create shots for himself and attack the hoop, as evidenced by his 18.7 points per game average on the season. His three-point percentage may be down at the moment, but that should perk up given a heavy dose of easier, catch-and-shoot looks.

It remains to be seen if the Raptors deem it necessary to cash in on Anunoby. Alas, the Raptors are at a crossroads in their season. Now losers of six straight, Toronto is in danger of falling even further in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. And if they continue their descent, it may be the shrewdest move for them to cash in on a superstar-esque package for a player who projects to be more of a complementary piece.