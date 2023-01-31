The Toronto Raptors could potentially turn into the most interesting NBA trade deadline team as the rumors gain steam ahead of February 9.

The Raptors almost definitively have the most number of impact players that have had their names thrown around in trade rumors. While nothing has come to fruition just yet, the latest rumors from a couple of NBA insiders in Marc Stein and Chris Haynes add fuel to the potential trade fire in Toronto. Stein in his latest Substack report cited his own sources as well as those from Haynes, indicating that several players have evidently grown “unhappy” with their situation amidst a trying season.

“1. Haynes said he does “think Toronto will start listening” to pitches for more of its coveted talent than it has to this point as the deadline draws near; 2. Haynes also noted that “there’s been rumblings all season long about, not just one, but a few players being unhappy over there in Toronto.”

Even Raptors head coach Nick Nurse hasn’t been spared from the “rumblings” heard by Stein. Given his championship pedigree, there will be several teams lining up for a chance to interview Nurse, who would have seemed unfathomable to be on the move from just a few years back given his banked NBA title and for what he means to the Canadian basketball scene.

But the Raptors themselves still seem to be figuring things out, as their position as a buyer or seller at the NBA trade deadline remains undecided.

“Back to the trade front: One league source told me that the Raptors’ messaging to rival teams, as of Monday, continues to be that they’re still deciding on their direction heading into this deadline.”

The Raptors could have an extremely fast-tracked rebuild should they get to moving various pieces such as OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and Fred VanVleet. All four have the potential to move the needle for a few teams right on the cusp of a championship run and would net them a war chest of draft picks to build around franchise piece Scottie Barnes. Despite never being a proponent for a full rebuild, you just know Masai Ujiri has that thought in the back of his mind.