The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the NBA’s most interesting teams in recent seasons. With the 2025 NBA trade deadline looming, Atlanta faces some intriguing possibilities. The team has enough talent to compete in the Eastern Conference. However, a few calculated moves are necessary to cement their status as a genuine playoff contender. To make the most of their roster and bolster their postseason chances, the Hawks must approach the trade market with precision and urgency.

A Team in Flux

The Hawks are often viewed as unpredictable when it comes to trade decisions. When the team is struggling, it seems like everyone is on the block. That said, as soon as they find success, those same players become “core” pieces. This inconsistency in approach makes it challenging to gauge the Hawks’ strategy in the lead-up to the deadline.

For instance, the Hawks actively shopped De'Andre Hunter before the season began. However, with Hunter delivering a standout campaign so far, the team might be leaning toward keeping him. As for Clint Capela, he is on an expiring contract. Capela is arguably the most likely player to be moved. Some also believe the Hawks could emerge as a dark-horse candidate for other big names like Brandon Ingram, Deandre Ayton, or Collin Sexton. However, rival executives note that whatever long-term decisions Atlanta makes, the organization is likely to prioritize staying under the luxury tax threshold.

Here we will discuss the two best trades that the Atlanta Hawks must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Acquiring Brook Lopez

Capela’s contract situation has been a major focus for the Hawks this season. Atlanta’s front office must decide whether to let him walk in 2025 free agency or try to negotiate a reduced extension. However, Capela’s production has been declining this season. As of this writing, he is averaging just 9.4 points and 8.9 rebounds, his lowest since 2015-16.This suggests moving on might be the wiser choice. His offensive limitations have also become more glaring in an NBA that increasingly values versatility.

The Hawks seem to be signaling a shift, too. Onyeka Okongwu recently took over the starting center role following a strong stretch of performances. This move points to a future without Capela and opens the door to explore trade options. Having said that, Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks emerges as a logical target. His $23 million contract aligns with Capela’s, and he offers a complementary skill set. Most notably, his 37 percent three-point shooting would spread the floor and create more room for Trae Young to operate. Lopez’s defensive presence and rim protection would also address Atlanta’s need for a stronger interior anchor.

Despite being 36 years old, Lopez’s impact remains significant. He averages 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. A former NBA champion, Lopez would bring valuable experience and leadership to a young Hawks roster. He can provide stability both on and off the court. His addition could be the key to unlocking Atlanta’s potential as a legitimate playoff contender.

Bringing in Tim Hardaway Jr

Bogdan Bogdanović was a standout Sixth Man of the Year candidate last season, averaging 16.9 points per game. This year, however, injuries have derailed his campaign. He has been limited to just 23 of the Hawks’ 44 games and a career-low 10 points per contest. Recurring quadricep and knee issues have made Bogdanović an unreliable option. This has left Atlanta’s bench unit without a consistent scoring threat.

Given his diminished production and ongoing health concerns, trading Bogdanović while he still holds value is a prudent move. Tim Hardaway Jr of the Dallas Mavericks stands out as an ideal trade target. The contracts align for possibly a simple swap. In addition, Hardaway Jr’s recent performances showcase his value. Over his last ten games, he has consistently scored in double figures. These include three 20-plus-point outings off the bench. This demonstrates his ability to provide immediate offensive firepower.

Hardaway Jr brings similar shooting efficiency, converting clost to 38 percent of his three-point attempts. However, he offers greater dependability and availability. At 32 years old, he matches Bogdanović’s age yet has been a more consistent contributor for his team. Adding Hardaway Jr would not only address Atlanta’s bench scoring woes. It would also provide a reliable player for high-pressure situations as the Hawks gear up for a playoff push.

Time to Act

By targeting Brook Lopez and Tim Hardaway Jr, the Hawks can address two of their most glaring weaknesses: interior defense and bench scoring. Lopez’s ability to protect the rim and stretch the floor would immediately elevate Atlanta’s frontcourt. Meanwhile Hardaway Jr’s scoring punch would provide a much-needed boost off the bench. These trades would not only improve the team’s chances of success this season. They would also demonstrate the front office’s commitment to maximizing the potential of their current core. With the 2025 NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, the time to act is now.

A Clear Path Forward

The Hawks’ journey to contention in the Eastern Conference is far from over, but the pieces are there to build something special. Brook Lopez and Tim Hardaway Jr offer the perfect blend of veteran leadership and immediate impact, filling crucial gaps in Atlanta’s lineup. If the front office pulls the trigger on these moves, the Hawks could emerge as a dark-horse contender come playoff time. For a team on the brink, these trades could be the spark that transforms promise into postseason success.