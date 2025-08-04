Aug 4, 2025 at 10:35 AM ET

From 40 wins and a play-in exit to a legitimate Eastern Conference dark horse, that’s the transformation Atlanta Hawks fans are hoping for after one of the boldest offseasons in franchise history. New general manager Onsi Saleh didn't wait to ease into his new role. Instead, he delivered one of the best offseason sequences across the NBA.

Atlanta added Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard, each addressing a glaring need: size, perimeter defense, and shooting, respectively. And on draft night, the Hawks slid down from No. 13 to 23, still landed Asa Newell, and fleeced the Pelicans by acquiring the better of New Orleans’ or Milwaukee’s 2026 first-round picks. These moves weren’t just splashy, they were strategic.

For the first time since their 2021 Conference Finals run, the Hawks look like a team with a vision, one tailored around maximizing Trae Young’s gifts while preparing for sustained contention. And yet… they left one very obvious box unchecked.

The move the Hawks should’ve made in the 2025 NBA Offseason

For all the positives, Atlanta still lacks a clear, trustworthy option behind Trae Young at point guard, a move that could become critical if the team wants to stay afloat during non-Trae minutes or cover for any injuries.

Right now, the backup point guard rotation includes:

Kobe Bufkin, the 2023 first-rounder who has potential but is still raw

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, more of a combo guard than a traditional playmaker

Dyson Daniels, capable of initiating offense but better suited off-ball

In a season when the Hawks are expected to compete, not just rebuild, a steadier hand behind Young would bring much-needed structure to the second unit. This is especially true in playoff settings, where every possession matters, and the team can't afford prolonged cold stretches when Young sits.

The hope is that Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kennard can help relieve some scoring pressure; neither is the primary initiator. Relying on Bufkin, NAW, or Daniels to run the offense for extended stretches isn’t ideal.

Adding a veteran point guard with playoff experience, someone who can calm the team down, run the pick-and-roll, and set the table for the second unit, could’ve solidified the Hawks as a top-4 lock in the East.

Potential targets Atlanta missed

There were affordable, available options this summer that could’ve filled this exact need. Among them:

1. Monte Morris

Still unsigned, he’s reliable, doesn’t turn the ball over, and thrives in low-usage roles.

2. Delon Wright

Still unsigned, a familiar face in Atlanta, Wright could’ve been signed for his defense and savvy, low-mistake play.

3. Tyus Jones

Perhaps a more ambitious target, but with the Suns tearing down their roster, the Hawks could’ve explored a sign-and-trade or taken him on via cap maneuvering. He’s arguably the best backup in the league.

4. Markelle Fultz

Still unsigned, Fultz remains an intriguing low-risk, high-reward playmaker, especially if surrounded by shooters.

Any of these players would’ve fit the budget and strengthened Atlanta’s bench with the kind of floor general stability they haven’t had behind Trae since the Rajon Rondo-Lou Williams experiment in 2021.

Everything else was a masterstroke

Make no mistake: this was a near-perfect summer for the Hawks.

Kristaps Porzingis gives them floor spacing, rim protection, and a legit secondary scorer.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker can guard 1 through 3 and gives them lineup versatility they haven’t had in years.

Luke Kennard was a value pickup, a 40%+ shooter who doesn’t need touches to impact games.

Asa Newell adds length, athleticism, and long-term upside at the forward position.

And perhaps most significantly, Atlanta fleeced the Pelicans by acquiring their 2026 pick, which has lottery potential.

This is the most balanced, deep, and modern Hawks team Trae Young has ever led.

But in a playoff chase, margins matter. The difference between a first-round exit and a conference semifinal berth often comes down to depth, decision-making, and composure in second-unit minutes. That’s why a reliable backup point guard could’ve been the cherry on top.

This isn’t just about the 2025-26 season. It’s about the window that’s opening.

Trae Young is in his prime and under contract through 2027.

Porzingis brings a two-way impact with a stretch-five skill set that pairs well with Young.

Zaccharie Risacher and Asa Newell are potential franchise cornerstones still on rookie deals.

The 2026 draft pick from the Pelicans could give Atlanta yet another high-upside young talent next year.

Everything is aligning: cap space, controllable talent, trade assets, and a rising GM who’s already showing creativity and restraint.

This was the summer to set the table for the next three years. And the Hawks mostly nailed it.

A brilliant offseason, missing a small, crucial detail

There’s so much to love about the Hawks’ 2025 offseason. It was patient yet aggressive. Strategic yet bold. They didn’t chase a superstar or overpay in desperation. They built smartly around their franchise player and deepened the roster with length, shooting, and defense. But they forgot one thing: a competent backup point guard.