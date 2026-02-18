The Atlanta Hawks have had a completely different roster from what they started the season with. It looks as if they have leaned on their young core, and that will be the group to help them finish out the second half of the season. The Hawks recently added some depth to the roster, signing one of their two-way players to a rest of the season deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“The Atlanta Hawks are converting shooting wing Caleb Houstan to a contract for the remainder of the season, sources tell ESPN. Houstan, 23, is in his fourth NBA season and shot 40% from 3 over the last two years in Orlando and 40% in the G League this season,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Houstan has played a few games for the Hawks this season, but he's spent most of his time with their G League affiliate, College Park Skyhawks, where he averaged 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

Houstan's superpower is his three-point shooting, and that could be beneficial for the Hawks in the last two months of the season.

With Houstan now signed with the Hawks, they have a full 15-man roster, which means someone will have to be waived in order to make space for him. That person happened to be Nikola Djurisic, who was a second-round pick for the Hawks in 2024. Djurisic spent his entire season with the Skyhawks after signing a deal with the Hawks last summer.

The Hawks have now added another wing to the roster, and though he may not get many minutes, it's good depth to have for the rest of the season. They're still waiting for Jonathan Kuminga to make his debut for the team after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Golden State Warriors.

Kuminga is currently dealing with a bone bruise and knee hyperextension.