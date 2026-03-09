The Atlanta Hawks raised more than a few eyebrows when the organization announced they were hosting a Magic City-themed promotion night during their March 16 game against the Orlando Magic. The reason why the promotion turned heads was because Magic City is a popular strip club in the Atlanta area. Well, the promotion is no more as the NBA essentially forced the Hawks to cancel Magic City night.

Following the NBA’s announcement that they had asked the Hawks to cancel their Magic City promotion night, the organization released their own statement expressing disappointment at the league’s decision, as per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“While we are very disappointed in the NBA’s decision to cancel our Magic City Night promotion, we fully respect their decision,” the team wrote. “As a franchise, we remain committed to celebrating the best of Atlanta – with authenticity – in ways that continue to unite and bring us all together.”

Merchandise for the promotion had already gone on sale for preorder, and the exclusive hoodie was also going to be available for purchase at the game. The Hawks also announced that the hoodie would no longer be available to buy on that night, but that all preorders would be honored.

The promotion had begun to draw national attention following San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet penning an entry on his online blog expressing his opposition to the promotion. Golden State Warriors veteran Al Horford co-signed his old Boston Celtics teammate’s sentiments.

But not all were opposed to the promotion. Several former players, and even current players such as Horford’s Warriors teammate Draymond Green came out in favor of the promotion.

Although the official promotion is cancelled, the Hawks still plan to have rapper T.I. perform at halftime as previously scheduled.